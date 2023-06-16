Three Brothers Fatally Shot in Clermont County today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The father of the three brothers who were killed in a shooting in Clermont County has been detained for questioning, according to the sheriff’s office. Chad Doerman, 32, is cooperating with officials, as per Clermont County Chief Deputy Chris Stratton. The shooting took place on Thursday afternoon in Monroe Township, where three young children were killed. Chad Doerman was found sitting on an outside step, and upon investigation, authorities found the three children shot and unresponsive in the yard. The victims were later identified as brothers aged 3, 4 and 7, who died of their injuries at the scene. The mother of the children was also shot in the hand and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. The sheriff’s office said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and investigators are not looking for additional suspects.

News Source : Quinlan Bentley

Source Link :Clermont County shooting: 3 brothers killed/