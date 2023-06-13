Three dead in Nottingham, UK; suspect arrested on suspicion of murder

Nottingham murder suspect arrested after three found dead and three injured in linked incidents. : Three dead, three injured in Nottingham; man arrested on suspicion of murder

According to Nottinghamshire Police, three individuals have been discovered deceased in Nottingham, England, and three others have been struck by a van in related incidents. The three individuals hit by the van suffered injuries and a man has been detained on suspicion of murder, as stated by the police. Chief Constable Kate Meynell referred to the incident as “horrific and tragic,” with two individuals found dead on one street and the third on a different street, separate from the van incident. Police believe that the three incidents are linked and are currently investigating the situation. Social media images depict police near several areas in the city center, where the tram network has suspended all services. Nottingham is a city located approximately 190 kilometers north of London, with a population of roughly 350,000.

