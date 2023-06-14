Three female labourers killed in mudslide, sarpanch and block secretary booked: India Today

Pataudi mudslide victim names : 3 female labourers killed in mudslide, Pataudi; FIR against village sarpanch and block secretary

A mudslide at a site where three female labourers were digging a pond in Pataudi area on Tuesday resulted in the death of three workers and critical injuries to four others. The incident occurred during the rural employment scheme’s MGNREGA digging activity, when a six-foot-high mound of mud fell on eight labourers. While one worker managed to escape, the others were trapped inside, and villagers raised an alarm. The injured women were rushed to a government hospital, while an inquiry into the matter is underway. The village sarpanch and block secretary were charged with negligence, and an FIR was filed against them. Relatives of the victims accused them of neglecting security arrangements and supervision.

Read Full story : Three dead, four seriously injured in mudslide in Gurugram /

News Source : Press Trust of India

Gurugram mudslide Mudslide accident Gurugram Gurugram landslide victims Rescue efforts in Gurugram mudslide Gurugram disaster management and safety measures