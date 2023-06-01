Three identified as victims in Lebanon shooting, suspects arrested and charged with homicide

Lebanon shooting victims: Jesus Perez-Salome, Sebastian Perez-Salome, Joshua Lugo-Perez. : Three Victims Identified in Lebanon Shooting: Jesus Perez-Salome, Sebastian Perez-Salome, and Joshua Lugo-Perez

The victims of the shooting on May 30, 2023, near a home and playground on North 5th Street in Lebanon were identified as Jesus Perez-Salome (8), Sebastian Perez-Salome (9), and Joshua Lugo-Perez (19). Jesus died on his home’s back porch, Sebastian was taken to a hospital in Dauphin County where he died, and Joshua was found in the home after running there to escape the gunfire. Both children were elementary students in the Lebanon School District, and the school is offering counseling to those affected. Luis Cancel (33) was also shot and is recovering after undergoing surgery. According to the police, Joshua was the target of the shooting due to a past argument with the suspects. The suspects, Alex Torres Santos and James Fernandez-Reyes, were identified the day after the shooting and have been held in Lebanon County Prison without bail on charges including Criminal Homicide, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Homicide, and Attempted Criminal Homicide. Santos, who has a criminal history, was on house arrest at the time of the shooting, and his bail had been reduced from $100,000 to $50,000. The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the possibility of the death penalty. Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact the LCPD or submit a tip online.

