Three individuals arrested for murder and burning of woman’s body. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Three individuals have been arrested in Sikkamakulam for shooting and burning the body of a 55-year-old woman in an estate. The estate owner, Hecter Kawuda, his son, and another estate worker were taken into custody for the crime. The victim, Jeyamma, was found 2 km away from the estate with gunshot wounds and her body was burnt. The police were informed by locals who discovered her body. The investigation is ongoing.

Murder case in Tamil Nadu Women safety in India Criminal investigation in India Violence against women Law and order in Tamil Nadu

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Three arrested for shooting dead woman and burning her body | பெண்ணை சுட்டு கொன்று உடலை எரித்த மூவர் கைது/