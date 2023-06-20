Three individuals arrested for murder and burning of woman’s body. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Three individuals have been arrested in Sikkamakulam for shooting and burning the body of a 55-year-old woman in an estate. The estate owner, Hecter Kawuda, his son, and another estate worker were taken into custody for the crime. The victim, Jeyamma, was found 2 km away from the estate with gunshot wounds and her body was burnt. The police were informed by locals who discovered her body. The investigation is ongoing.
- Murder case in Tamil Nadu
- Women safety in India
- Criminal investigation in India
- Violence against women
- Law and order in Tamil Nadu
News Source : Dinamalar
Source Link :Three arrested for shooting dead woman and burning her body | பெண்ணை சுட்டு கொன்று உடலை எரித்த மூவர் கைது/