Three Individuals Die in Quarry Accident in Frederick County: Kortney Angleberger and Robert Grossnickle Remembered in Obituary

Three Dead After Car Found in Quarry in Frederick County

The Frederick County community is mourning the loss of Kortney Angleberger and Robert Grossnickle, both 26, and a third unidentified victim. The three were found dead after their car was discovered submerged in a quarry.

Angleberger and Grossnickle were lifelong friends and graduates of Frederick High School. They were described by friends and family as kind, caring individuals with bright futures ahead of them.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but authorities believe that the car may have slipped off the road and into the quarry. The vehicle was discovered by a group of hikers who noticed tire tracks leading towards the quarry.

The tragedy has left the community in shock, with many expressing their condolences and offering support to the families of the victims.

