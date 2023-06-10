Three injured in domestic-related shooting at Cynwyd Club Apartment Complex, Michael Ruduszewski arrested

Michael Ruduszewski – focus keyword : Shooting at Cynwyd Club Apartment Complex injures 3, including woman shot by Michael Ruduszewski

A shooting occurred during a fight in an apartment complex in New Castle County, Delaware on Friday night, resulting in three individuals being hospitalized. A 14-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man engaged in a fight involving weapons, which was interrupted when a 40-year-old woman confronted the man with a baseball bat. The man then shot the woman, who sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and a head contusion. The woman and the teen fled the scene and called 911. All three were treated at a local hospital, with the woman and teen being released and the man, Michael Ruduszewski, being taken into custody. Ruduszewski faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, child abuse, and weapons charges. The incident is believed to be domestic-related.

News Source : FOX 29 Philadelphia

