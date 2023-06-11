Three killed in armed clash between rival groups in Kalat district, including two brothers.

“Kalat district armed clash leaves three dead including Ghulam Sarwar and Ghulam Mohammad” : 3 killed in armed clash between rival tribes in Kalat, including Ghulam Sarwar and Ghulam Mohammad

An armed clash between two rival groups of a tribe in Mangochar area of Kalat district resulted in the death of three individuals, including a girl, on Saturday. The clash occurred in Killi Koranzai area of Mangochar where armed tribesmen utilized automatic weapons due to old enmity. The opposing groups faced each other and fired shots, leading to the demise of two brothers identified as Ghulam Sarwar and Ghulam Mohammad. Levies officials acted promptly and moved the bodies to Rural Health Centre Mangochar. This incident was reported in Dawn on June 11th, 2023.

News Source : Abdul Wahid Shawani

