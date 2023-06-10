Three Killed in Delhi Accident, Lakhan Among Victims

Lakhan – victim name : Three killed in Delhi road accident, including Lakhan, who celebrated son’s birthday

A road accident in Dwarka, Delhi, resulted in the deaths of three people and left one injured. Lakhan, one of the victims, had just celebrated his son’s birthday with his sister’s family before the accident occurred near the NLU traffic signal. The SUV driver, identified as Abrar, was arrested and a case was registered at the Dwarka North police station. Lakhan, his sister Foola, and his 10-year-old niece Diksha, all from Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, were killed in the accident, while Lakhan’s brother-in-law, Maate, was injured. Maate recounted that the SUV was speeding towards them before it collided with their motorbike. Lakhan, who was the sole breadwinner of his family, leaves behind his wife and two children.

