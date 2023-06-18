Three killed in Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident, including Nikita Khatri, Riya Madan, and Tejaswi

Nikita Khatri, Riya Madan, Tejaswi – victims of Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident : Three killed in Delhi-Meerut Expressway crash, including Nikita Khatri, Riya Madan, and Tejaswi

A car accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injured one other in the early hours of Sunday. The group, which included two women, had left their homes to attend a birthday party and were found to be intoxicated at the time of the accident. The incident occurred in front of the Jasmine Grove society gate, and the deceased individuals were identified as Nikita Khatri, Riya Madan, and Tejaswi. The driver of the car, Chirag, survived the accident and is currently hospitalized. The ages of the deceased have yet to be confirmed, but they were likely in their early 30s. Khatri worked for a marketing company, Madan was a make-up artist, and Tejaswi was a garment seller. The case is under investigation by Additional DCP (Traffic) Kushwaha, and the bodies have been sent for autopsy. This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and was auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

News Source : PTI

