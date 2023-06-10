Three killed in illegally-operated coal mine collapse in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district

Bhowra colliery area : Three killed in illegal coal mine collapse in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, probe committee set up

A committee has been established by the administration to investigate the collapse of an illegally-operated coal mine in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district that led to the death of three people. The two members of the probe committee are Abhishek Kumar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sindri and Parmesh Kushwaha Circle Officer (CO) Jharia. Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandip Singh stated that the committee would submit its report within 24 hours. Singh also requested a report from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), and action would be taken against the outsourcing company if lapses were discovered on its part. The incident occurred at the Bhowra colliery area of BCCL, where a large number of people were allegedly mining, and a portion of the mine’s roof caved in, killing three people.

News Source : PTI

