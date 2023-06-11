Jeep accident in Gabiram leaves three dead including Harak Bishwakarma, Ram Bahadur Shahi, and Gopal Salamimar : Three killed in Kalikot road accident, including Harak Bishwakarma, Ram Bahadur Shahi, and Gopal Salamimar

Last night, a road accident occurred in Gabiram of Shubhakalika Rural Municipality-6, Kalikot, resulting in the death of three individuals. The accident involved a jeep with registration number Lu.1 Cha. 8498 that was traveling from Chowki Bazar to Shubhakalika on the Beuli Pantadi road section. The deceased have been identified as Harak Bishwakarma, 30, the driver of the jeep, Ram Bahadur Shahi, 31, of Shubhakalika-8, and Gopal Salamimar, 25, of Naumule-3 in Dailekh. The cause of the accident is currently unknown, and the incident is under investigation by the District Police Office Kalikot. According to Chief of Police Jaishwar Rimal, the accident took place in the middle of the night.

News Source : Rastriya Samachar Samiti

