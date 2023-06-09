Three killed in Karnataka road accident involving Srinakth Madar, Shantavva Kattimani, and Mantavva Maradi

Jammu welcomes North India’s first Tirupati Balaji temple for devotees



















Three individuals from Rakkasagi village in Hungund taluk were killed in Bagalkot district of Karnataka on Friday when a truck hit their bike.

The victims were identified as Srinakth Madar (39), Shantavva Kattimani (43) and Mantavva Maradi (75).

Road accident. IANS



Srikanth died on the spot while the two women succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police reported that before hitting the bike, the driver had hit a car near Ameenagadh town and escaped with the vehicle fearing backlash. Fortunately, the passengers in the car were unharmed.

After travelling for three kilometres, he hit the bike, killing all three riders. The driver then lost control and the vehicle flipped, but fortunately, no other vehicles were on the road at the time.

The driver fled the scene. Ameenagadh police have registered a case and launched a search for the driver.

(With inputs from IANS)