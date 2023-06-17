Sunamganj Lightning Strikes : Three killed in lightning strikes in Sunamganj, Abdul Malek among victims

Three individuals lost their lives due to two separate lightning strikes in Dirai and Bishwamvarpur upazilas of the district on June 17. Abdul Malek, 38, from Dirai upazila, was killed by lightning while fishing in a Haor during a rainfall. Joinal Mia, 35, and Selim Mia, 25, both residents of Bishwamvarpur upazila, were injured in another lightning strike while removing sand in the River Dhopajan. Sadly, they succumbed to their injuries on the way to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital. Officer-in-Charge of Dirai Thana Kazi Moktadir Hossain confirmed Abdul Malek’s death, while Officer-in-Charge of Siful Alam of Bishwamvarpur Thana confirmed the passing of Joinal Mia and Selim Mia. BDST reported the incident at 2006 HRS on the same day. Redistribution, sale, or reproduction of any information/photos/illustrations/video/audio contents on this website in any form without prior permission from banglanews24.com is strictly prohibited and liable to legal action.

News Source : banglanews24.com

