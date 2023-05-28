Three killed in New Mexico biker shootout between Bandidos and Waterdogs, suspects named

“New Mexico motorcycle shootout victims” : Three killed in New Mexico biker gang shootout, including Anthony Silva, Damian Breaux and Randy Sanchez

Over the weekend, a shootout at a motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico resulted in the deaths of three men who were members of rival outlaw biker gangs. The violence was sparked by a previous altercation between the Bandidos and the Waterdogs in Albuquerque. Three other bikers are facing charges, and two were among the five injured in the shooting. The suspects include 30-year-old Jacob Castillo, who will be charged with an open count of murder when he is discharged from the hospital, 39-year-old Matthew Charles Jackson, who is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm inside a liquor establishment, and 41-year-old Christopher Garcia, who was arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession after being treated at a hospital. The wounded were taken to hospitals in Denver, Albuquerque, and Taos. Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said that the shooters have been apprehended and there is no threat to the community. The incident occurred during the town’s 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally, which attracts 28,000 bikers from different backgrounds. Most of Main Street was closed to the public on Sunday as part of the State Police’s investigation, and law enforcement requested businesses in the area remain closed. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, who was in Red River at the time of the shooting, expressed his helplessness in not being able to do anything to stop the violence.

News Source : The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Biker Gang Shootout News Motorcycle Rally Violence Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs New Mexico Shootout Incident Criminal Biker Organizations