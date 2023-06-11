Three killed in Palghar road accident; victims in 19-22 age group

Posted on June 11, 2023

According to a police official who spoke to news agency PTI, three individuals aged between 19 to 22 lost their lives in a traffic collision on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra. An image of the incident can be found at https://images.mid-day.com/images/images/2023/jun/deadnew_d.jpg.

News Source : Mid-day

