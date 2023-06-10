Three killed including Foola, Lakhan and Deeksha in road accident in Delhi

Victims Foola, Lakhan, and Deeksha killed in road accident in Dwarka : 3 killed, including 10-year-old girl, in Delhi road accident; suspect Abrar nabbed

An official reported that three individuals, including a 10-year-old girl, lost their lives in a road accident near Indraprastha University in the Dwarka area. Foola (30), Lakhan (37), and Deeksha (10) were identified as the deceased, while Maate (32) is still receiving treatment at a local hospital. The accident took place near the NLU red light, where one motorcycle and a black Creta car were found. Maate and Deeksha were taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital, while Foola and Lakhan were declared dead. All four victims were labourers from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district and were on the same motorcycle. During the investigation, the police recorded Maate’s statement, stating that they were on their way to Sector 17 from Bharat Vihar when an SUV coming from Sector 13 hit them. The accused SUV driver, Abrar (24), was caught at the scene and is being investigated. He was not under the influence of alcohol, and further investigations are ongoing.

News Source : Express News Service

