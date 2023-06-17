Three killed, including Muzakir Hossain, in road accidents in Assam

Muzakir Hossain – victim name : Three killed in road accidents in Assam, including Muzakir Hossain and unidentified woman as victims

In the past 24 hours, separate road accidents in the districts of Karimganj, Cachar, and Dima Hasao in Assam have resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including one woman, and injuries to seven others. One person died and five others sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles on NH-8 in Cheragi, Karimganj district. The deceased has been identified as Muzakir Hossain, while the injured, all teenagers, have been identified as Dipan Roy, Shyamal Roy, Shubham Sinha, Abdul Hannan, and Ala Hossain. The accident occurred late on Thursday night. Meanwhile, in Dima Hasao district, a tree fell on a motorbike during inclement weather, resulting in the death of a youth and critical injuries to two pillion riders. The victims have not yet been identified. Additionally, an unidentified woman died in a road accident at Natun Bazar on NH-306.

Read Full story : 3 Killed, 7 Injured In S Assam Accidents | Guwahati News /

News Source : TNN

Assam Accidents Guwahati News South Assam Injured Persons Traffic Accidents