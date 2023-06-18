Three killed including Nikita Khatri, Riya Madan and Tejaswi in car-truck accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Nikita Khatri keyword: “Nikita Khatri car accident” : Three killed, one injured in car-truck accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, including Nikita Khatri, Riya Madan, and Tejaswi

A car accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad (UP) resulted in three fatalities and one injury on Sunday morning. The group of four, including two women, had left their homes to attend a birthday party. The car occupants were found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The accident occurred near Jasmine Grove society, and the deceased were identified as Nikita Khatri from Vikas Puri, Riya Madan from Ashok Vihar Phase 3, and Tejaswi from Motinagar. Chirag, the driver of the car, survived and has been hospitalized. The ages of the deceased, who were employed in marketing, make-up artistry, and garment selling, are yet to be confirmed. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, and the incident is under investigation by Additional DCP (Traffic) Kushwaha. The report was auto-generated from PTI news service, and ThePrint assumes no responsibility for its content.

News Source : PTI

Car-truck collision Delhi-Meerut Expressway Fatal accident Traffic safety Road accidents in India.