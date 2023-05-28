Three killed, multiple injured in New Mexico biker gang shooting at Red River; Anthony Silva, Randy Sanchez, Damian Breaux identified as victims

Bandidos and Water Dogs motorcycle gangs shooting victims identified as Anthony Silva, Randy Sanchez, and Damian Breaux. : Three men killed, including Anthony Silva, Randy Sanchez, and Damian Breaux, in New Mexico biker gang shooting during rally

During a motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico on Saturday, three men were killed in a shooting involving two rival biker gangs, according to state police. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. near Main Street, where gunshots were reported. Upon arrival, officers found two dead and six injured; five of the injured were taken to local hospitals and one was pronounced dead later. Chief Tim Johnson of the New Mexico State Police identified the eight individuals involved as outlaw motorcycle gang members from the “Water Dogs” and “Bandidos.” The shooting was a result of a previous altercation between the rival gangs in Albuquerque. Jacob Castillo, 30, of Rio Rancho, has been charged with an open count of murder and will be booked into the Taos County Detention Center once released from the hospital. Two others have also been arrested on unrelated charges. Main Street was closed to the public on Sunday for investigation purposes, and businesses in the area were requested to remain closed, though there is no threat to the community.

