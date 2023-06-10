Three men guilty in Madisen Gingras murder, man charged with Sahra Bulle’s murder. Gabrielle Vinall’s body found.

Madisen Gingras : Three men guilty in Madisen Gingras murder, man charged in Sahra Bulle’s death

The top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week include the conclusion of the trial of three men accused of murdering a local woman, the arrest of a man for the murder of his estranged wife, a toddler being rescued by concerned citizens, the discovery of the body of a missing woman, and the guilty verdicts for the three men involved in the shooting death of Madisen Gingras. Brenda Gingras, Madisen’s mother, expressed relief at the verdict and the punishment that the guilty parties deserve.

