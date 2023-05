“New Mexico shootout victims” : “Three Men Killed in New Mexico Motorcycle Rally Shootout”

According to reports, a motorcycle rally in New Mexico resulted in a fatal shootout that claimed the lives of three men. The incident occurred over the weekend.

Read Full story : Police: 3 killed in shootout involving outlaw biker gangs at New Mexico motorcycle rally /

News Source : SFGATE

Outlaw biker gangs New Mexico motorcycle rally Shootout Police investigation Criminal activity