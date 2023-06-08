Romain Bibi Obituary: 3 Found Dead in Parts of Haripur

The community of Haripur is mourning the tragic loss of three individuals found dead in separate parts of the town. Romain Bibi, a beloved member of the community, was among the deceased.

Bibi was a well-known figure in Haripur, recognized for his kind-hearted nature and dedication to his family. His passing has left a profound impact on everyone who knew him.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of Bibi and the other two individuals have yet to be disclosed by local authorities. However, it is clear that their loss will be felt deeply by the people of Haripur.

As the community comes together to mourn and offer support to the families of the deceased, our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

