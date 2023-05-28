Three people found killed in Russian missile attack on Dnipro hospital, including doctor and employees of medical and veterinary facilities

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration : Three people found killed in Russian missile strike on hospital in Dnipro: Serhii Lysak

A missile strike on Dnipro on May 26 resulted in the deaths of three people who were previously reported missing, according to Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration. The deceased were identified as a doctor, an employee of the destroyed medical facility, and an employee of a neighboring veterinary clinic. The attack, which was banned under the Geneva Convention, also claimed the life of one other person. The Russian forces were responsible for the attack on the outpatient and veterinary clinic in Dnipro.

Read Full story : Russian attack on medical facility in Dnipro: death toll rises to four /

News Source : Ukrainska Pravda

Russian attack on medical facility Dnipro medical facility attack Death toll rises to four Russian aggression in Ukraine Healthcare under attack in Ukraine