Three Rival Biker Gang Members Killed in New Mexico Shootout, Anthony Silva, Damian Breaux, and Randy Sanchez identified as victims

According to authorities, the violence that resulted in the deaths of three men at a New Mexico motorcycle rally was due to a previous altercation between rival outlaw biker gangs in Albuquerque. Two of the five wounded were among the three bikers facing charges. The deceased were identified as Anthony Silva, Damian Breaux and Randy Sanchez. Jacob Castillo will be charged with murder, while Matthew Charles Jackson is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm. Christopher Garcia was arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession. Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun expressed her sorrow over the incident and stated that the shooters have been apprehended and there is no threat to the community. The wounded were transported to hospitals in nearby areas, and businesses in the vicinity were requested to remain closed.

