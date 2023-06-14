Barnaby Philip John Webber, victim of UK stabbing rampage : Three stabbed to death in UK city rampage, including member of England’s hockey youth team and university students Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar

Two University of Nottingham students, Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, were among the three victims of a stabbing rampage that took place in a UK city this week. The suspect, a 31-year-old migrant from West Africa with no known criminal record, allegedly stabbed the students to death while they were returning from a party celebrating the end of their exams. The suspect then stabbed and killed 65-year-old school staffer Ian Robert Coates and stole his white van, which he used to plow into three others, leaving one man in critical condition with head injuries. The suspect was later tasered and arrested by armed police. While counterterrorism police are involved in the investigation, officials have not suggested a possible motive.

News Source : Lee Brown

