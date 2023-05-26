Three suspects found guilty in trial for the murder of Chris Beaty in Indianapolis in 2020.

Chris Beaty murder trial : Three suspects found guilty in murder trial of Chris Beaty in Indianapolis

After deliberations on Thursday night, the jury in the trial for the 2020 murder of Chris Beaty found all three of the four identified suspects guilty. Alijah Jones, Nakeyah Shields, and Marcus Anderson were convicted. Beaty was killed in downtown Indianapolis during the protests and riots that erupted after a protest in response to the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd. Investigators say the group of four men and one woman were roaming the vicinity of Delaware, Michigan, Vermont, and Talbott Streets, pointing and firing guns and committing armed robberies. Four of the five suspects were identified in a video taken just before Beaty sent text messages checking the perimeter of his apartment building to make sure his neighbors were safe the night he was killed. Jones, Shields, and Anderson faced robbery and murder charges in Beaty’s death, and they were found guilty. The sentencing hearing for the three convicted individuals is scheduled for June 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Read Full story : 3 suspects found guilty in Chris Beaty murder trial /

News Source : Tyrone Frazier III

Chris Beaty murder trial verdict Guilty verdict in Chris Beaty murder trial SEO optimization for Chris Beaty murder trial Suspects found guilty in Chris Beaty murder trial SEO Chris Beaty murder trial suspects convicted