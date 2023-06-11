“Three teenagers charged after man found dead at a house – suspect faces murder charge”

murder charge against 18-year-old suspect in death of man found in western Sydney house : Three teenagers charged after man found dead at a house – as forensic police in hazmat suits search property

Three teenagers have been charged in relation to the death of a man found in a house in western Sydney. The man was discovered in the bedroom of the property and paramedics were unable to revive him. Police believe the man was injured during an altercation in the house, but the exact cause of death has not been determined. A crime scene has been declared and police officers in hazmat suits have been seen investigating the scene. An 18-year-old male has been charged with murder, while a 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old girl have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All three have been refused bail.

By David Southwell For Daily Mail Australia

