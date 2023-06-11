Tregear victim : Three teenagers charged over death of man in Sydney’s west

Three teenagers have been charged in relation to the death of a man at a residence in Sydney’s western suburbs. The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive in a Tregear home on Ellsworth Drive at approximately 10:30 pm on Saturday. Emergency services were unable to revive him and a crime scene was established. It is believed that the man was injured during a physical altercation, and three teenage occupants of the home, an 18-year-old male charged with murder, an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old female charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence), have been arrested and taken to Mt Druitt Police Station. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, and a postmortem examination will be conducted as investigations continue. Anyone with information is urged to contact Mt Druitt Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Read Full story : Man’s death at Tregear home sparks murder investigation /

News Source : Ailish Delaney

Tregear murder investigation Suspicious death at Tregear home Homicide investigation in Tregear Police investigate death in Tregear Tregear murder case updates