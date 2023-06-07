“Three Wise Bats Figurines” : Brown Figurines of Three Wise Bats by Nemesis Now, B4473N9 – 8.5cm

Brown Figurines of Three Wise Bats, 8.5cm – Nemesis Now B4473N9



The Three Wise Bats: A Symbol of Confucius’ Famous Maxim

The Three Wise Bats are not your ordinary décor. These rotund bats are a unique representation of Confucius’ famous maxim: see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil. Sitting side by side, these adorable animals look up with their big, cute eyes. One clasps their claws to their mouth, one blocks their ears, and one covers their eyes, sneaking a peek regardless. Each bat represents one of the three fundamental principles of Confucianism, and they make for a perfect addition to any home.

Cast in the finest resin, these Three Wise Bats are a testament to the craftsmanship of our in-house design team. The resin material ensures that the bats are durable and will last for years to come. The intricate details of the bats are skillfully hand-painted, making each one unique. The colors are vibrant and blend seamlessly with each other, making the bats stand out in any room.

The size of the Three Wise Bats is perfect for display on a shelf, mantle, or desk. At 12cm, the bats are small enough to fit in any space, but large enough to make a statement. The weight of the bats, at 0.625kg, ensures that they are sturdy and won’t easily tip over, giving you peace of mind that your investment will be well-protected.

The Three Wise Bats are more than just a decorative piece, they hold deep meaning. The first bat, with its claws clasped to its mouth, represents the principle of not speaking evil. This principle teaches us to refrain from spreading negativity and gossip. It reminds us to be mindful of our words and actions and to show kindness to others. The second bat, with its ears blocked, represents the principle of not hearing evil. This principle teaches us to be selective in what we listen to, to avoid negativity and to listen to constructive criticism. It reminds us to be mindful of the sources of information we expose ourselves to. The third bat, with its eyes covered, represents the principle of not seeing evil. This principle teaches us to avoid negative influences and to focus on the good in life. It reminds us to be mindful of our surroundings and to stay away from things that can harm us.

In conclusion, The Three Wise Bats are a unique, meaningful, and adorable addition to any home. They are a testament to the craftsmanship of our in-house design team, cast in the finest resin and skillfully hand-painted. The size and weight of the bats make them perfect for display in any room, and their deep meaning makes them a conversation starter. The Three Wise Bats are not just a decorative piece, but a reminder of the fundamental principles of Confucianism. They are a symbol of positivity, mindfulness, and kindness, and a constant reminder to see no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil.



