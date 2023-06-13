Three-year-old dies in house fire in Nairobi

“Kayole fire victim” : Three-year-old dies in Nairobi house fire

A three-year-old child tragically died in a fire that engulfed their family’s home in Kayole, Nairobi county. The child’s mother had left the toddler asleep on Monday while taking her other children to school. The neighbours were unable to break down the door to access the child in time as the house was razed in an inferno. The mother returned to a traumatic experience as she found her child trapped in the fire. Despite the fire being eventually put out, the child could not be saved. The cause of the fire, which also destroyed other nearby houses, is yet to be established. The police officers took the deceased child’s body to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital. Additional reporting by Janet Akin.

