Three-year-old Lakshmi dies after being run over by car in Hyderabad, driver Hari Rama Krishna arrested as suspect.

Lakshmi (victim) : Three-year-old Lakshmi killed in car accident; driver Hari Rama Krishna arrested as suspect in Hyderabad incident

A three-year-old child named Lakshmi was tragically run over by a car while sleeping in a parking lot in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar area. The child’s mother had brought her to the parking area to protect her from the heat while she worked at a nearby construction site. The driver of the car, Hari Rama Krishna, failed to notice the child on the ground and accidentally ran over her while parking the vehicle. Police have arrested the driver in connection with the incident. The article includes an image of the parking lot where the incident occurred.

News Source : Kerala Kaumudi

