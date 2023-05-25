“Three-year-old Laxmi killed in car accident in Hyderabad parking lot”

A three-year-old toddler who was asleep in the parking lot of an apartment building in Hayathnagar area of Hyderabad was accidentally run over by a car. (Representative image) Photo: iStock

A three-year-old toddler who was asleep in the parking lot of an apartment building in Hayathnagar area of Hyderabad was accidentally run over by a car. The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday in the Teachers Colony of Hayathnagar. The driver of the car, Hari Rama Krishna, unintentionally ran over the child while parking and failed to notice the toddler on the ground. Krishna works as an interior designer, and his wife is employed as a sub-inspector in the Prohibition & Excise department.

The victim has been identified as Laxmi, and her family, consisting of her parents Raju, Kavita, and seven-year-old brother, had recently moved from Kalburgi district of Karnataka to Hyderabad in search of better employment opportunities. Both parents work as construction laborers.

According to the police, the child’s mother, who was working at a nearby construction site, brought her to the parking area in the afternoon to protect her from the scorching heat. She laid the girl down to sleep on the ground. However, upon returning home, Rama Krishna accidentally overlooked the child while parking his vehicle. The front wheel of the car tragically crushed the child’s head, resulting in her immediate death.

The Hayathnagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.