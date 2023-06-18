“Three youths killed in Assam road accident, identified as Manasjyoti Buragohain, Rupam Chutia, and Santanu Phukan”

“Assam road accident victims” : “Road accident in Assam’s Kakopathar kills 3 youths including Manasjyoti Buragohain, Rupam Chutia and Santanu Phukan”

Three young individuals lost their lives in a devastating road accident that occurred in Kakopathar, Tinsukia district, Assam on Saturday night. Reports indicate that a Tata Magic vehicle collided with a motorcycle carrying passengers, resulting in the immediate death of one person and the subsequent demise of two others due to their injuries. The victims were identified as Manasjyoti Buragohain, Rupam Chutia, and Santanu Phukan.

Read Full story : Deadly road accident kills three at Kakopathar /

News Source : The Assam Tribune

Road safety measures Traffic regulations Accidents prevention Road fatalities Road accident investigation