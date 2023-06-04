Three Youths Killed in Silchar Bike Accident, Including Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan : Three youths killed in Silchar accident, including Kunal Kar, Ruhan Chowdhury, and Sohail Khan

Three young men lost their lives in Silchar on Saturday after a scooter overtook a lorry and collided with a motorbike on the Ramnagar bypass. All four riders were thrown from their vehicles, and three of them died instantly. The deceased were identified as Kunal Kar, Ruhan Chowdhury, and Sohail Khan, while the fourth rider, Dipanjan Dutta, was taken to hospital for treatment. The accident occurred around 1am on Saturday.

