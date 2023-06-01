“Thrive in Rapidly Changing Marketplace”: Thriving in a Rapidly Changing Marketplace: A Comprehensive Guide

Marketing Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees: Dan Ariely, James B. Duke Professor of Behavioral Economics at Duke University; Chris Capossela, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft; Amy Fuller, former Accenture Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Mastercard, are four industry icons who have made notable contributions to the field of marketing. In a conversation with each of them, they shared their insights on the skills required to thrive in a hyperactive marketplace.

The number one reason companies fail to stay relevant to consumers is that they fail to see changes in the road ahead soon enough to shift strategies. In today’s volatile, complex, and rapidly changing marketing conditions, it has become exponentially harder to see ahead, shift ahead, and seize opportunities before someone else does. Therefore, businesses of every size must be ready and able to adapt, to identify new ways to lead, to mobilize employees, to make decisions quickly and create solutions. In other words, they must have resiliency – the capacity to absorb stress, recover critical functionality, and thrive in altered circumstances.

Dan Ariely, known for his pioneering work in behavioral economics, helps companies grow by looking at things from new angles. Advising a range of entities from organizations to governments, his projects address social issues. With a Ph.D. in cognitive psychology and a Ph.D. in business administration, what Dan does lies between psychology and economics. He observes how people behave, and his bestselling books about behavioral economics focus on the systemic irrationalities of human behavior. When it comes to marketing, the tragic mistake is that marketers often participate too late in the process. Their role is to understand consumer preferences and demands, and their unique skills allow them to see this better than the person in the room crunching numbers. While there is lots of data available today, we still need to watch people, understand what is driving behavior. Big data is like teenagers and sex. Everyone talks about it, but no one really knows what to do. Resilience is one of the most important things that marketers need to strive for because of the growth of uncertainty.

Chris Capossela, currently running Microsoft’s worldwide marketing across both the consumer and commercial businesses, has shifted Microsoft’s brand image and voice to be more human, more relatable, and more forward-looking. He highlights the importance of reinventing oneself to keep up with the accelerating changes in business. The company has been forced to change with the times, and Satya Nadella, their CEO, instilled in the leadership team the need to reinvent the way each of them does their jobs, to reinvent the entire company to stay in business. Every one of the discipline leaders has been pushed to innovate beyond the actual engineering and the products they build. Their fans can teach them far more about what’s wrong with their offerings than their competitors can. They’ve found that the people who can teach them the most about themselves are the people who use their products, already. They are co-inventing with them – helping them build the future. Grit and resilience are absolutes in this fast-changing marketplace. There are so many variables, and you’re likely going to have some setbacks. Therefore, you need to be able to recover quickly, learn from them, and move forward.

Amy Fuller, a former Accenture Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, believes that marketing should be about creating a positive customer experience. It’s not just about driving a sale. It’s about creating a relationship with the customer that fosters loyalty and advocacy over time. We need to understand what the customer is looking for and then deliver experiences that meet or exceed those expectations. We need to be able to pivot quickly and efficiently when things aren’t working, and we need to have the data and insights to make informed decisions. To be successful in today’s marketplace, we need to be agile and responsive.

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Mastercard, believes that marketers need to be storytellers. They need to be able to connect with their customers on an emotional level, to create a narrative that resonates with them, and to make them feel like they are part of something bigger than themselves. In today’s social media-driven world, we need to be able to tell those stories across multiple platforms and in multiple formats. We need to be able to create content that is engaging, informative, and shareable. We need to be able to measure the impact of our campaigns and adjust our strategies accordingly. And, most importantly, we need to be able to do all of this in real-time.

In conclusion, the four industry icons who will be inducted into The Marketing Hall of Fame produced by the American Marketing Association of New York on June 7, 2023, emphasize the importance of resiliency in a fast-shifting environment. Resilient companies can move quickly from assessment to action, enabling them to see and seize growth opportunities, to strengthen competitive advantage, and enjoy better outcomes. They advise businesses and marketers to be ready and able to adapt, to identify new ways to lead, to mobilize employees, to make decisions quickly and create solutions. To be successful in today’s hyperactive marketplace, we need to be agile and responsive, and we need to have the skills required to not just survive, but thrive.

Adaptability in a changing marketplace Strategies for thriving in a rapidly evolving industry Innovating to stay ahead of the competition Embracing technology to enhance business growth Building a resilient business model for long-term success

News Source : Allen Adamson

Source Link :How To Thrive, Not Just Survive, In A Rapidly Changing Marketplace/