“throat cancer diagnosis”: Edward James Olmos Discloses Diagnosis of Throat Cancer: “We’re Filming Your Vocal Cords”

Edward James Olmos Reveals Throat Cancer Diagnosis: ‘We’re Shooting Your Vocal Cords’

Edward James Olmos, the actor best known for his roles in “Miami Vice” and “Battlestar Galactica,” has revealed that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Olmos Reveals Diagnosis

The 73-year-old actor revealed the diagnosis during an interview with “Good Day LA” on Monday, saying that he was diagnosed with cancer in his throat about three weeks ago.

Olmos’ Treatment

Olmos said that he is currently undergoing treatment for the cancer, but that it has been a difficult process so far. He said that his doctors have been “shooting” his vocal cords with radiation in order to combat the cancer.

Olmos’ Positive Attitude

Despite the difficult treatment, Olmos remains positive and optimistic about his prognosis. He said that he is “very hopeful” that he will overcome the cancer and that he is grateful for the support he has received from his family, friends, and fans.

Olmos’ Message to Fans

Olmos also had a message for his fans, encouraging them to take care of their health and to get regular checkups. He said that he had no symptoms before his diagnosis and that the cancer was discovered during a routine checkup.

Olmos’ Career

Olmos has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, with roles in films such as “Blade Runner” and “Stand and Deliver,” for which he was nominated for an Academy Award. He also had a recurring role on the hit TV series “Dexter.”

Olmos’ Advocacy Work

In addition to his acting work, Olmos is also known for his advocacy work. He has been a vocal advocate for a number of causes, including education, the environment, and immigration reform.

Olmos’ Legacy

Olmos’ diagnosis is a reminder of the importance of taking care of our health and getting regular checkups. It is also a reminder of the important contributions that Olmos has made to the world of entertainment and to the causes he has championed throughout his career. We wish him a speedy and full recovery.

