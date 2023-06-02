“Thugesh Net Worth”: Thugesh (Mahesh Keshwala) Bio 2023: Lifestyle, Relationships, Wealth, Residence, Age

Introduction

Thugesh, also known as Mahesh Keshwala, is a popular social media influencer and content creator. He has gained fame through his funny and entertaining videos on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Thugesh has become a household name in India, with millions of followers on his social media accounts. In this article, we will discuss Thugesh’s biography, lifestyle, girlfriends, net worth, house, and age.

Early Life and Career

Thugesh was born on 7th December 1997 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He completed his schooling from a local school in Mumbai. After completing his schooling, Thugesh pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University. During his college days, Thugesh developed an interest in social media and started creating funny and entertaining videos on Instagram and TikTok.

Thugesh’s unique style of comedy and witty one-liners quickly grabbed the attention of the audience, and his videos started going viral on social media. He gained a massive following on his social media accounts and became one of the most popular social media influencers in India.

Lifestyle

Thugesh’s lifestyle is quite lavish and extravagant. He loves to travel and often shares pictures of his travel adventures on his social media accounts. Thugesh is also a car enthusiast and owns a few luxury cars, including a BMW and a Mercedes Benz.

Girlfriends

Thugesh has been linked with several girls in the past, but he has never confirmed any of his relationships publicly. He likes to keep his personal life under wraps and doesn’t like to share details about his girlfriends.

Net Worth

Thugesh’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. He earns a significant amount of money through brand endorsements, sponsored posts, and collaborations with other social media influencers.

House

Thugesh currently lives in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. The house is beautifully decorated and has all the modern amenities one can ask for. Thugesh often shares pictures and videos of his house on his social media accounts.

Age

Thugesh was born on 7th December 1997, which makes him 26 years old as of 2023.

Conclusion

Thugesh is a popular social media influencer and content creator who has gained a massive following on his social media accounts. He has become a household name in India and is known for his unique style of comedy and witty one-liners. Thugesh’s lavish lifestyle, girlfriends, net worth, house, and age are some of the topics that are often discussed by his fans and followers. Thugesh’s popularity is only expected to grow in the coming years, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us in the future.

