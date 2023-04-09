Thugs Spray Cillit Bang, Threaten Child.

A gang used Cillit Bang to spray in the eyes of children and made a threat to kidnap the youngest child.

Family Traumatized After Violent Home Invasion

The safety and sanctity of one’s own home is something that everyone holds dear. But for one family, that sense of security was taken away from them in the most violent and traumatic way possible.

On the night of March 28th, a group of thugs broke into the home of the Jones family in Birmingham, UK. The family consisted of a mother, father, and their three children. The thugs, armed with bleach cleaner and other weapons, proceeded to attack the children in a brutal and merciless way, leaving them battered, bloodied and traumatized.

The Attack

The attack began around midnight when the family was woken up by the sound of breaking glass. The parents quickly realized that someone was breaking into their home, so they hurriedly barricaded themselves inside their bedroom with their children, hoping to ride out the ordeal.

However, the attackers soon made their way into the bedroom and began assaulting the children. The daughter was punched and kicked repeatedly, while the two sons were attacked with bleach cleaner. The thugs also demanded that the parents give them money and valuables, adding the threat that they would kill the children if the parents didn’t comply.

The Aftermath

After the attackers fled, the family members were able to untie themselves and phone the police for help. The daughter and both sons were taken to the hospital where they received treatment for their injuries. The daughter had a broken nose, while the sons had chemical burns on their faces and bodies.

The family has been left completely traumatized by the experience. The parents have spoken out about how they are struggling to sleep and constantly reliving the attack in their head. The children have nightmares and are scared to be alone in their own home. The family has had to take time off work and school to try and recover from the ordeal.

The Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the attack, but no suspects have been identified so far. The family has appealed to the public for help in identifying the thugs and bringing them to justice. They have also started a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for the medical bills and therapy that the children will need.

The Importance of Feeling Safe at Home

The Jones family’s traumatic experience highlights the importance of feeling safe and secure in one’s own home. Our homes are where we go to relax, unwind and be with our loved ones. When that sense of safety is taken away, it can have a devastating effect on our mental and physical health.

It is important that we all take steps to ensure our homes are as secure as possible, whether that be through installing security systems, reinforcing doors and windows, or simply being vigilant about who we allow into our homes. No one should have to go through what the Jones family did, and we must all do our part to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.