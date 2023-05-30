Thumb arthritis treatment: Arthritis in the Base of the Thumb: Indicators, Identification, and Therapy

Understanding Orthopaedic Surgery with Miss Sally-Anne Phillips

Introduction

Orthopaedic surgery is a specialized branch of medicine that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders. It involves the surgical and non-surgical management of conditions affecting bones, joints, muscles, tendons, ligaments, and nerves. Miss Sally-Anne Phillips is a renowned trauma and consultant surgeon based in Stirling, Scotland, who specializes exclusively in hand and wrist surgery. In this article, we will delve deeper into the world of orthopaedic surgery with Miss Phillips and explore her expertise in hand and wrist surgery.

Miss Sally-Anne Phillips’ Background

Miss Sally-Anne Phillips is a highly qualified and experienced surgeon who graduated from University College London in 2001. She received her basic surgical and orthopaedic training in London, Plymouth, Dunfermline, and Edinburgh, where she worked at the prestigious Edinburgh Orthopaedic Unit. In 2015, she became a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and completed an observational hand fellowship in Boston, USA, the same year. She was awarded the prestigious Training Interface Group fellowship in hand surgery the following year, where she practiced with hand specialists in Newcastle Upon Tyne before obtaining her Diploma in Hand Surgery in 2020.

Miss Sally-Anne Phillips’ Expertise

Miss Sally-Anne Phillips specializes exclusively in hand and wrist surgery for the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome, Dupuytren’s disease, trigger finger, hand and wrist sport injuries, and arthritis of the hand and wrist. She has particular expertise in arthroplasty hand surgery and is also qualified to perform medicolegal work. Alongside her NHS work at Monklands and Wishaw Hospitals, Miss Phillips currently sees patients at Kings Park Hospital.

Clinical Research and Medical Education

In addition to her highly specialized surgical practice, Miss Sally-Anne Phillips is closely involved in clinical research and medical education. She holds an MD from the University of Edinburgh and is the author of various papers and abstracts published in peer-reviewed journals. Between 2019 and 2022, she also served as a primary investigator for the DISC trial, a multi-centered study on the comparison between collagenase injections and surgical fasciectomy for Dupuytren’s contracture.

Patient-Centered Approach

With a passion for complex hand anatomy and bespoke treatment, Miss Sally-Anne Phillips believes in a detailed patient-centered approach to improve and achieve the utmost hand function after surgery. She takes the time to listen to her patients’ concerns and educate them about the different options available to them. She also ensures that her patients are well-informed about their recovery process and provides them with the necessary support to achieve a successful outcome.

Conclusion

Orthopaedic surgery is a specialized field that requires extensive training, expertise, and experience. Miss Sally-Anne Phillips is a leading trauma and consultant surgeon based in Stirling who specializes exclusively in hand and wrist surgery. Her expertise, clinical research, and medical education, coupled with her patient-centered approach, make her a sought-after surgeon in her field. If you are suffering from a hand or wrist condition, do not hesitate to seek her services for bespoke treatment and a successful outcome.

