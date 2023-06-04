“Thumbnail creation with PicsArt”: A Comprehensive Guide to Making Thumbnails with PicsArt – Part 3 Tutorial by PatluTech

Introduction

Creating a thumbnail is an essential part of creating content for various platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and blogs. A thumbnail helps to attract viewers and increase the chances of your content being clicked. In this article, we will discuss in detail how to create a thumbnail using PicsArt Full Tutorial Part 3.

Step 1: Open PicsArt

The first step is to open the PicsArt app on your phone or tablet. If you don’t have the app, you can download it from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Select Image

The next step is to select the image that you want to use for your thumbnail. You can either choose an image from your gallery or take a new picture using the camera option within the app.

Step 3: Crop Image

After selecting the image, you need to crop it to the appropriate size for a thumbnail. A good thumbnail size is 1280 x 720 pixels, with a 16:9 aspect ratio. To crop the image, select the crop tool from the bottom of the screen and adjust the size by dragging the edges.

Step 4: Add Text

The next step is to add text to your thumbnail. The text should be attention-grabbing and give viewers an idea of what your content is about. To add text, select the text tool from the bottom of the screen and type in your text. You can adjust the font, size, and color of the text to your liking.

Step 5: Add Stickers

To make your thumbnail more visually appealing, you can add stickers. PicsArt has a wide variety of stickers that you can choose from, including emojis, shapes, and icons. To add stickers, select the sticker tool from the bottom of the screen and browse through the options.

Step 6: Adjust Colors

The next step is to adjust the colors of your thumbnail. You can do this by selecting the adjust tool from the bottom of the screen and adjusting the brightness, contrast, and saturation of the image. You can also use the color tool to adjust the hue, saturation, and lightness of specific colors in the image.

Step 7: Save

Once you are satisfied with your thumbnail, save it to your device by selecting the save button from the top right corner of the screen. You can also share your thumbnail directly from the app to various social media platforms.

Conclusion

Creating a thumbnail using PicsArt Full Tutorial Part 3 is a simple and easy process. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can create visually appealing and attention-grabbing thumbnails for your content. Remember to choose an appropriate size, add text and stickers, adjust colors, and save your thumbnail to your device. With a great thumbnail, you can increase the chances of your content being clicked and viewed by a wider audience.

