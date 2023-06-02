“Thursday morning news Nigeria”: “Thursday Morning Headlines: 10 Important Updates from Nigerian Newspapers”

Today’s Summary from Nigerian Newspapers: Local Production of Petrol Will Not Affect Pump Price

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has stated that the local production of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) by Dangote Refinery, Port Harcourt Refining Company, and other firms in Nigeria will not change the pump price of the commodity. The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, made this known during an interview on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Arraigned for Unlawful Conversion of N128m

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jerry Ogunsakin, was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday for alleged unlawful conversion of N128m. The defendant is facing three counts of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence, and unlawful conversion preferred against him by the Special Fraud Unit.

Report Reveals 217 Attacks in Nigeria Resulting in 1,872 Deaths

A report released by Stefanos Foundation, a non-governmental organisation focused on human rights and peacebuilding, has revealed that there were 217 attacks from 34 states in Nigeria between January and April 2023 alone. The Jos-based human rights organisation said the attacks resulted in the killing of 1,872 persons, 714 abductions, and 65 injuries.

BVAs Devices Manipulated in Last Presidential Election, Says Witness

Joe Agada, the first witness of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that BVAS devices were manipulated in the last presidential election, and that he was forced to sign the results as the state collation officer in Kogi State. Agada stated this during his cross-examination at the Presidential Election Petition Court, where the outcome of the February 25 election is being challenged.

Residents Block Benin-Lagos Highway Over Fuel Price Increase

Some residents of Edo State have blocked the Benin-Lagos highway and other areas in Benin metropolis following the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The protesters, who are mainly members of the Edo State Civil Society Organisation (EDOCSO), called for an urgent reversal of the fuel pump price.

Tinubu Urges Security Chiefs to Work Together to Fight Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has called on Service Chiefs to work together to strengthen the fight against insecurity. Tinubu gave the warning at a meeting he had with heads of security agencies on Thursday.

Labour Party and Presidential Candidate to Challenge Election in 18 States

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have informed the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that they are interested in challenging the last presidential election in only 18 states. Their lawyer, Emeka Okpoko (SAN), who announced this at the commencement of proceedings, said they intend to tender election materials from the 18 states.

EFCC Quizzes Former Ekiti State Governor Over Alleged Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi over alleged money laundering and misappropriation of N4 billion. A source close to the anti-graft agency said Fayemi arrived at the EFCC facility around 10 a.m yesterday and was drilled by its operatives.

IGP Promotes Over 31,000 Policemen

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has promoted a total of 31,465 policemen, comprising 24,991 Sergeants who were promoted to Inspectors, 194 from Corporal to Sergeant, and 6,280 from Constable to Corporal.

Notorious Cultist Killed in Shootout with Police in Rivers State

The Rivers State Police Command has said a notorious cultist identified as Azunda Elechi was killed during a shootout with its operatives. The command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Thursday.

