Thurston High School shooting recovery: Recovering from the Tragedy of the Thurston High School Massacre

May 21, 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the shooting at Thurston High School in Springfield, Oregon, where 25 students were injured and two lost their lives in one of the largest mass school shootings in modern history. The shooting occurred almost a year before the infamous Columbine High School massacre in Colorado. As the nation moved on to other school shootings, many in the Springfield community have struggled to heal, especially those directly affected. The article also discusses how mental health resources have changed across the country since the turn of the century.

Read Full story : Healing from the Thurston High School mass shooting /

News Source : nanolightone

1. Mass shooting healing

2. Thurston High School shooting recovery

3. Trauma healing after school shooting

4. Coping with school shooting aftermath

5. Emotional recovery from mass shooting