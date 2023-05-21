“Thurston School Shooting Anniversary” today : Thurston School Shooting Continues to Haunt Community 25 Years Later

Community still haunted by memories of Thurston School Shooting 25 years later today 2023.

This weekend marks 25 years since the Thurston School Shooting, where Kip Kinkel murdered his parents and opened fire on classmates, killing two and injuring two dozen others. An anesthesiologist who treated the victims at the time has visited the memorial site for the first time and reflected on the continuing debate around gun control, juvenile justice reform, and mental health in mass shootings. Kinkel is currently serving a 112-year prison sentence and has expressed remorse for his actions. No formal events are planned for the anniversary, but survivors and victims’ relatives are expected to mark the occasion.

