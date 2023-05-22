Thurston School shooting. today : Community still haunted by memories of Thurston School shooting in Springfield, Oregon, 25 years later

The haunting memories of the Thurston School shooting in Springfield, Oregon continue to linger 25 years later in the community. today 2023.

On the 25th anniversary of the Thurston School Shooting, Dan Hagengruber, an anesthesiologist who treated two dozen shooting victims, visited the Thurston Memorial and Wall. Two students died and two dozen were wounded in the shooting. Hagengruber said that he hopes the memorial can be used as a place to reflect, learn, and grow, so that society can be safer overall. The shooter, Kip Kinkel, was sentenced to 112 years in prison for four murders and multiple charges of attempted murder.

News Source : nanolightone

