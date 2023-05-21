Thurston school shooting today : Oregon’s Thurston School Shooting Leaves Haunting Memories for Community Even After 25 Years

Oregon’s Thurston School Shooting Memories Still Haunt Community 25 Years Later today 2023.

This weekend marks 25 years since the Thurston High School shooting, in which Kip Kinkel murdered his parents and two students and wounded two dozen others. Anesthesiologist Dan Hagengruber, who treated some of the shooting victims, visited the Thurston Wall outside the school in Springfield, Oregon, for the first time, describing the site as “sacred ground”. Although school shootings have become more frequent in the US since Thurston, Hagengruber remains heartened by the progress made by survivors of the attack. Kinkel is 25 years into a 112-year prison sentence.

News Source : Brian Bull

