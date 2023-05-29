“Thyroid cancer symptoms”: Don’t Ignore These 5 Signs of Thyroid Cancer Beyond Bathroom Habits – The “Silent” Symptoms You Need to Know

The Silent Symptom of Thyroid Cancer: Why Diarrhea Should be Monitored

Thyroid cancer is a prevalent disease in the UK, with 1 in 20 people having the potential to develop the disease. Although there are approximately 3,400 diagnoses made each year, it can be difficult to detect and frequently difficult to distinguish from other conditions due to the early signs and symptoms. One “silent” symptom that needs to be constantly monitored is diarrhea.

Calcitonin and Digestion

According to the NHS, increased levels of the hormone calcitonin, which is a “silent” symptom of thyroid cancer, could be the cause of more frequent trips to the bathroom. An overactive thyroid speeds up the processes that occur within the body, including digestion.

Other Symptoms of Thyroid Cancer

If you have any concerns, you should see a doctor as soon as possible because there are various treatment options available, including surgery and prescription drugs. The National Health Service (NHS) lists the following as possible additional symptoms of thyroid cancer:

A lump in the front, lower part of the neck; the lump typically has a firm texture, increases in size gradually, and does not cause any pain.

Hoarse voice

Sore throat

Difficulty swallowing or breathing

A painful sensation in the front of the neck or the impression that something is pressing against the neck.

The Thyroid Gland

The front of the base of the neck is where most people will find their thyroid gland. This gland, which is shaped like a butterfly, is responsible for producing and releasing hormones that regulate a number of important body functions, including weight, heart rate, blood pressure, and temperature.

Treatment and Survival Rates

Roughly nine in ten people who are diagnosed with thyroid cancer will still be alive after five years, and the majority of them will lead normal lives. Anaplastic thyroid cancer, on the other hand, reduces this number by a factor of ten. This is due to the fact that some forms of thyroid cancer are more aggressive than others. The treatment for a thyroid that is not functioning properly is to take a hormone replacement tablet called levothyroxine every day. This raises the amount of thyroxine in the body. Drugs that prevent the thyroid from producing an excessive amount of these hormones are a common treatment for conditions in which the thyroid is overactive.

Support and Resources

On the website of the British Thyroid Foundation, patients can obtain additional information as well as support.

