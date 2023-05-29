thyroid disorder symptoms: Don’t Ignore These Red Flag Symptoms of a Thyroid Disorder, as They Can Cause Facial Swelling

Understanding Hypothyroidism: Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Hypothyroidism is a medical condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces less hormones than it should. The thyroid gland is located in the neck and plays a vital role in regulating the body’s metabolism. When the thyroid gland is not functioning properly, it can lead to a range of symptoms and health complications.

Symptoms of Hypothyroidism

The symptoms of hypothyroidism can vary from person to person, but common signs include:

Fatigue

Cold intolerance

Muscle weakness

Constipation

Depression

Impaired concentration

Impaired memory

Hair loss on the body, scalp and eyebrows

Hoarse voice

Difficulty swallowing

Loss of libido

Gritty eyes

Breathlessness.

According to the NHS, symptoms usually develop slowly and you may not realise you have a medical problem for several years. Additional symptoms might include brittle hair and nails, irregular periods, and pain, numbness and a tingling sensation in the hands and fingers. More serious signs of an underactive thyroid could involve a slow heart rate, a puffy-looking face, and anaemia.

Diagnosing Hypothyroidism

A simple blood test can determine if you have hypothyroidism. An underactive thyroid is typically associated with a thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) level above the reference range and a thyroxine (FT4) level that is below the reference range. It is reasonable to have a test for thyroid antibodies to confirm that the cause is autoimmune. If you suspect that you may have hypothyroidism, it is important to speak to your doctor and get a proper diagnosis.

Treating Hypothyroidism

If you are diagnosed with hypothyroidism, your doctor will prescribe levothyroxine, a synthetic version of the thyroxine produced by the thyroid gland. The dosage, ranging from 50mcg to 300mcg, will be based on the blood test results and body weight. Treatment will need to be continued for several months before a person begins to feel better.

Side Effects of Levothyroxine

While levothyroxine is a safe and effective medication, there are some potential side effects that you should be aware of. The Mayo Clinic advises anybody experiencing the side effects to talk to their doctor. Possible side effects of levothyroxine include chest pain, discomfort, or tightness, decreased urine output, difficult or laboured breathing, difficulty with swallowing, dilated neck veins, extreme fatigue, fainting, fast, slow, irregular, pounding, or racing heartbeat or pulse, fever, heat intolerance, hives or welts, skin itching, rash, or redness, irregular breathing, irritability, menstrual changes, nausea, pain or discomfort in the arms, jaw, back, or neck, sweating, and swelling of the eyes, face, lips, throat, or tongue. Certain side effects may not require medical attention as they will dissipate as your body becomes accustomed to the medication.

In conclusion, hypothyroidism is a common medical condition that affects many people over the age of 40. If you are experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, cold intolerance, and hair loss, it is important to speak to your doctor and get a proper diagnosis. With the right treatment, most people with hypothyroidism can lead a normal, healthy life.

Thyroid disorder symptoms Red flag symptoms of a thyroid disorder you must not ignore or risk a 'puffy-looking face'

