thyroid treatment: Years after diagnosis, most thyroid patients continue to experience symptoms.

Living with Thyroid Disease: The Journey Beyond Diagnosis

Thyroid disease affects one in 20 people in the UK, with women being six times more likely to suffer from the condition than men. The physical, mental, and emotional impact of thyroid disease has serious implications for those affected, with patients at greater risk of experiencing long-term sick leave and impairment of working ability. Despite the prevalence of the disease, a new survey conducted by the University of Aberdeen in collaboration with various thyroid patient advocacy groups found that the journey beyond diagnosis is a lengthy and challenging one for most patients.

The study, which gathered data from almost 1,200 patients across the UK, found that it takes an average of 4.5 years for a thyroid condition to be diagnosed. Patients with hypothyroidism often experience an even longer wait for a diagnosis. In most cases, it took multiple appointments and a worsening of the severity of symptoms before a diagnosis was made. Furthermore, even after receiving treatment, 92% of patients still experience multiple symptoms, including tiredness and slowness, cognitive deficits, and muscle aches and weakness.

The research highlights the need for increased awareness of healthcare professionals on women’s health, particularly in relation to thyroid disease. Patients do not feel empowered during their medical journey, and on average, they do not feel they are being heard by the medical profession. The study recommends a review of the effectiveness of treatment and the creation of a UK-wide thyroid taskforce to investigate how people with these dysfunctions can be better supported.

In terms of labor market engagement, the study found that improvements were limited. Only around 10% of respondents reported positive change, while for the majority of people, there was no improvement, and for the remaining 30%, things even got worse. Around three-quarters of the respondents who were employed at the time of diagnosis informed their employer about their thyroid condition. In 23% of these cases, the employer did not appear to be sympathetic.

The researchers have put forward a number of policy recommendations, including the development of workplace and HR policies on organizational approaches to thyroid disease and the support employees can expect to receive. The study emphasizes the need for a more holistic approach to inform relevant healthcare policy debates and initiatives.

Thyroid sufferer Natalie Guy, 48, from Bournemouth, shared her experience of living with thyroid disease, saying, \”Looking back, for more than a decade, I had classic thyroid symptoms such as weight gain, digestive issues, puffy face, brain fog, hormone problems, and heavy periods that were dismissed out of hand with patronizing comments such as ‘eat more vegetables’, ‘take up jogging’, ‘it’s laziness’, ‘it’s all in your head’ by my then GP and by a consultant.\” She hopes that this important research into the impact of thyroid disease will be part of the catalyst for change.

Julia Priestly, CEO of development at the British Thyroid Foundation, highlights the need for patient organizations, medical professionals, policy makers, and employers to work together to address the recommendations for helping people to live better with thyroid disease. Louise Sellar, director at The Thyroid Trust, emphasizes that thyroid patient voices have been overlooked for too long and that this needs to change.

In conclusion, the journey beyond diagnosis for those living with thyroid disease is a challenging one that requires greater awareness, understanding, and support from healthcare professionals, policymakers, and employers. The recommendations put forward by the University of Aberdeen study provide a starting point for addressing the impact of thyroid disease on the well-being and labor market outcomes of those affected. It is time to listen to and empower thyroid patients and to take action to improve their quality of life.

Hypothyroidism symptoms Thyroid treatment options Thyroid medication side effects Thyroid hormone replacement therapy Thyroid support groups and resources

News Source : Science X

Source Link :The majority of thyroid patients still suffering years on from diagnosis/