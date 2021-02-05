Tia Pittounicos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tia Pittounicos has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Tia Pittounicos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
Jennifer Nelson 1h · To know Tia Pittounicos was to know all the light of life bundled up into one person. In the years we shared the softball field, I looked up to Tia as a leader and a friend. At every practice and game, you could catch Tia sharing words of encouragement to the on-deck batter, prompting a laugh in the field, or boosting morale on the bench – no matter the score. I am still in awe of her ability to be so kind and positive. Even as we grew into high school, she would never walk by me in the hall without saying hello and sharing a smile. She was the kind of person you considered a forever friend: no matter where or when your paths crossed, she’d be there with open arms, ready to pick up right where things left off. It is heartbreaking to hear of her passing, as she had so much life left to live. But in her short time, she was able to leave a bold impression on all she met. Of that I am certain. Rest easy, Tia. We love you.
